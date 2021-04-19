Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 18513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The firm has a market cap of £76.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

