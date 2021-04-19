Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

