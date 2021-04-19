Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $261.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.54.
LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.98. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,492. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $168.94 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day moving average is $289.30.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
