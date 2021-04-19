Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

