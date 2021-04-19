Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 120,000 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.14% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

