Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,625. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

