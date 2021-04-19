Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Brooks Automation makes up 3.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $6.29 on Monday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,629. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

