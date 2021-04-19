Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. 4,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

