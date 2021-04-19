Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Declines By 22.6%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 38.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Second Sight Medical Products stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 15,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,063. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.