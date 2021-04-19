Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 258,927 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000.

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,451. Crescent Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

