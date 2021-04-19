DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get DLH alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in DLH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.