Ade LLC Sells 247 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.