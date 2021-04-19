Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,763 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

