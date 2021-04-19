Ade LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ade LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.94. 40,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

