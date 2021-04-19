Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.14 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,858 shares during the quarter. The Western Union comprises approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $61,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

WU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 48,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,898. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

