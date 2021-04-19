KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS:FLBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. 1,611 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

