KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in News by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

