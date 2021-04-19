Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 22,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,311. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.