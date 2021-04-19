iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,198,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,463 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

