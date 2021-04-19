Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,303.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,305.19. 31,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.