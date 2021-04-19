UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.85. 36,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

