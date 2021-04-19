Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.41.

BABA traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 232,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.41. The company has a market cap of $635.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

