Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 199.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $23,566.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 478.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,008,850 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.