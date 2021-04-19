Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.61. 9,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

