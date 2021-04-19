Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.58. 362,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,240,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

