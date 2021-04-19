$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post $286.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.36 million and the highest is $297.60 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.50. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.94. Medifast has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

