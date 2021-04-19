Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 9,870 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,196,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,363,000 after buying an additional 162,542 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,622. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

