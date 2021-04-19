American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Lowered by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

