Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.22. 9,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,201 shares of company stock valued at $168,464,171. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.