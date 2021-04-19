Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.47. 23,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

