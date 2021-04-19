Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. 8,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,679. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.