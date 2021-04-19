The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $121.63, with a volume of 3792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

