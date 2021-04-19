CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $1,218,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.