AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock remained flat at $$29.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 451,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

