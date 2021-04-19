Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

ENPH traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,763. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.