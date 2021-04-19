CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE:T remained flat at $$29.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 443,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

