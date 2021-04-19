Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 4,018 call options.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

ADI stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,806. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

