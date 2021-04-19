Investors Buy Large Volume of Talos Energy Call Options (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the average volume of 616 call options.

TALO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,853. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $958.42 million, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

