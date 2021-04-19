$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

MTH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

