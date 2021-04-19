EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 43,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

