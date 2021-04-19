Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AIZ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. 2,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,100. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.98.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

