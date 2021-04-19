Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $4,888.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 107.6% against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $4,888.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00280629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.47 or 0.00677147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,382.79 or 1.00147707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00877903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

