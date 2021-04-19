Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Drops By 31.3%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

