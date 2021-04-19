Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Drops By 31.3%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About Rockhopper Exploration
