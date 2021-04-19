Datum Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $452,643.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00638265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

