IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $721,116.04

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $721,116.04 and $13,744.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00638265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.