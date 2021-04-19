Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,175. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

