Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,175. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
