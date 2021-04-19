Insider Selling: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Sells 15,555 Shares of Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Robert Andrew Day sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £13,377.30 ($17,477.53).

The Mission Group stock traded down GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 83.25 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £75.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

