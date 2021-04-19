Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 249 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 40,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.70. 34,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,659. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

