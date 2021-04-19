Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 91,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $64,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 343,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

