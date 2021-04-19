Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Shares of DXCM traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day moving average of $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.33 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

